Harvard Won't Have To Pay Prof's Legal Tab In China Case

By Chris Villani (January 10, 2022, 12:20 PM EST) -- Harvard University doesn't have to pony up for the criminal defense of a professor convicted of lying about his ties to China, Massachusetts' top court found Monday. Charles Lieber is awaiting sentencing after a federal jury in December found him guilty of accepting U.S. grant money without telling the U.S. Department of Defense and National Institutes of Health that he was also accepting money to do research for China as part of that country's Thousand Talents Program. Lieber separately sued his employer in state court, claiming Harvard's indemnification policy is vague and therefore should not provide a basis for the deep-pocketed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS