Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lax Pharmacies Fed Opioid Crisis, Jury Told As Trial Ends

By Cara Salvatore (November 15, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- The first trial over pharmacies' role in the opioid epidemic wrapped up Monday as a Cleveland jury heard claims that three major chains failed to use their unique position and data to block problem prescriptions, irresponsibly handing off drugs that "grab you by the throat."

Monday's daylong closing arguments capped six weeks of testimony in a trial that is also poised to yield the first jury verdict on opioids.

Plaintiffs Lake County and Trumbull County, both in northeast Ohio, say that defendants CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart willingly dispensed prescriptions that should have been, at a minimum, flagged and reviewed. The counties say...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!