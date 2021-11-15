Lax Pharmacies Fed Opioid Crisis, Jury Told As Trial Ends

By Cara Salvatore (November 15, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- The first trial over pharmacies' role in the opioid epidemic wrapped up Monday as a Cleveland jury heard claims that three major chains failed to use their unique position and data to block problem prescriptions, irresponsibly handing off drugs that "grab you by the throat." Monday's daylong closing arguments capped six weeks of testimony in a trial that is also poised to yield the first jury verdict on opioids. Plaintiffs Lake County and Trumbull County, both in northeast Ohio, say that defendants CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart willingly dispensed prescriptions that should have been, at a minimum, flagged and reviewed. The counties say...

