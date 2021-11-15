Fed. Circ. Orders Albright To Transfer Google, Apple Cases

By Ryan Davis (November 15, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday kept up its criticism of Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright's venue decisions, ordering him to transfer three cases against companies including Google and Apple to California and calling his refusal to move them a "clear abuse of discretion." In the latest of a barrage of orders in recent months granting mandamus petitions from patent defendants challenging the Waco-based judge's denial of transfer motions, the appeals court said that Express Mobile's suits against Google and software company Atlassian Corp. must be transferred to the Northern District of California, as must a suit against Apple by...

