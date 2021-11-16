Challengers Ask Justices To Rule On Tribal Casino Land Row

By Joyce Hanson (November 16, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- An anti-gambling community group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its case against the Department of the Interior over the agency's decision to take land into trust for a Wilton Rancheria of California casino, saying the tribe does not qualify for trust land. The nonprofit Stand Up for California and three residents of Elk Grove, California, argued in their petition for a writ of certiorari that Congress in 1958 directed the secretary of the Interior to distribute the property of 41 tribes around the state whose members voted to terminate federal supervision and obtain fee title to rancheria...

