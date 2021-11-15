Google Magnified Safety Risk To Protect Monopoly, Epic Says

By Bryan Koenig (November 15, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- Epic Games revealed new details Monday of "urgent steps" it says Google took to illegally protect its monopoly over Android app distribution by playing up Epic's possible security weakness to scare off consumers. The revelations, made as part of a new filing in its monopolization case against the company, quoted the search giant's internal communications and indicate that Google exaggerated the threat of relatively minor security vulnerabilities in Epic's Fortnite game in order to dampen consumer interest in acquiring apps from outside sources. The filing came as part of the unredacted version of Epic's answer and defenses to Google's counterclaims, originally...

