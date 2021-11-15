Army Sergeant Wins $13M Damages In 3M Earplug Trial

By Carolina Bolado (November 15, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury on Monday held 3M liable for an Army sergeant's hearing loss from faulty combat earplugs, awarding him more than $13 million — the largest amount so far — in the latest bellwether trial in military members' mass litigation over the earplugs. A Tallahassee jury awarded U.S. Army Sgt. Guillermo Camarillorazo $816,395 in compensatory damages and $12.245 million in punitive damages, marking it the largest win so far for one of the roughly 250,000 plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over damage allegedly stemming from the CAEv2 earplugs made by Aearo Technologies LLC, a company that 3M acquired. "A majority of juries have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS