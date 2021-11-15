Diller Denies He Lowballed Tinder's Value, Threatened Anyone

By Frank G. Runyeon (November 15, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- Dating app executive Barry Diller on Monday scoffed at accusations that he and his deputy used threats or schemed to undervalue Tinder and cheat its founders out of billions. The billionaire executive who presided over IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group Inc., which owned Tinder in the midst of the 2017 valuation in controversy, said it would be illogical for the parent companies or its officers to have undervalued the popular mobile dating app, and expressed shrugging confusion as to why his deputy claimed in an email that he had vowed to ruin Tinder founder and lead plaintiff Sean Rad. "It would be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS