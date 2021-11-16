Yelp TCPA Class Cert. Bid Denied After Plaintiff 'Dropped Ball'

By J. Edward Moreno (November 16, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied class certification for the second time in a suit accusing Yelp of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making unauthorized telemarketing calls, telling the lead plaintiff that they "dropped the ball" in building a usable record of calls allegedly made by the online business finder. U.S. District Judge James Donato said in a Monday order that Jonathan Sapan, the lead plaintiff in the proposed class action, tried to cut corners in discovery by only collecting a few months of call records, instead of records for the "several-year" liability period. Judge Donato, who first denied class...

