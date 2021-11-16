Wrong Standard Used In FCA Suit Against Dish, DC Circ. Told

By Khorri Atkinson (November 16, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- A whistleblower is urging the D.C. Circuit to revive its lawsuit accusing Dish Network of using sham companies to buy spectrum licenses from the Federal Communications Commission at a $3.3 billion discount, saying a district judge incorrectly applied the False Claims Act's so-called government action bar when she dismissed the case in March. The whistleblower, Vermont National Telephone Co. Inc., argued in its opening brief Monday that contrary to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly's finding, the FCC did not conduct an administrative civil money penalty proceeding or a civil action to address the same allegations against Dish, so the government action...

