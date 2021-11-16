State AGs Urge Teamwork From DHS On Labor Investigations

By Grace Dixon (November 16, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- More than a dozen attorneys general and local labor agencies said more cooperation between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and state or local enforcement is needed to prevent "unscrupulous" employers from using deportation to intimidate or silence workers. In a Monday letter to DHS, the group applauded a recent announcement that the Biden administration will put an end to mass workplace immigration raids in favor of enforcement actions that prioritize wage protections, workplace safety and labor rights. But the group added that more collaboration is needed to protect documented and undocumented workers, saying better communication between all levels is needed...

