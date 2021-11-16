Energy Co. Can't Get Nigeria Gas Plant Award Nixed

By Caroline Simson (November 16, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- A New York judge has enforced an arbitral award dismissing a Luxembourg energy company's $700 million claim stemming from a stymied Nigerian gas plant project, ruling on Tuesday that he's obligated to defer to the arbitrators even though the energy company's arguments were not entirely unmeritorious. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said he wasn't convinced that the tribunal had ignored the language of the contract when it concluded that International Engineering & Construction SA owed oil industry giant Baker Hughes Energy Services LLC a $9.5 million milestone payment once the plant had been installed at the site, even though it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS