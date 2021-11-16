Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Co. Can't Get Nigeria Gas Plant Award Nixed

By Caroline Simson (November 16, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- A New York judge has enforced an arbitral award dismissing a Luxembourg energy company's $700 million claim stemming from a stymied Nigerian gas plant project, ruling on Tuesday that he's obligated to defer to the arbitrators even though the energy company's arguments were not entirely unmeritorious.

U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said he wasn't convinced that the tribunal had ignored the language of the contract when it concluded that International Engineering & Construction SA owed oil industry giant Baker Hughes Energy Services LLC a $9.5 million milestone payment once the plant had been installed at the site, even though it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!