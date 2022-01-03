By Rosie Manins (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court's decision on whether General Motors' CEO can be deposed over a fatal car crash, and the fate of the Peach State's controversial new voting law are among the top cases to watch in Georgia in the next year. The state's justices are also due to determine if Snapchat can be sued over the harm caused by a distracted driver, and whether the plaintiff in a separate car wreck case can twice collect attorney fees and costs. Here, Law360 breaks down some of the biggest Georgia cases to watch in 2022. General Motors v. Buchanan Georgia's top judges...

