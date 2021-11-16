Google Hit With $26M Video Patent Verdict In WDTX

By Lauren Berg (November 16, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- Google LLC and YouTube LLC owe VideoShare LLC nearly $26 million for infringing the company's video sharing patent, a Texas federal jury found Tuesday, rejecting Google's case for invalidating the patent. A day after closing arguments were heard in U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's Waco courtroom, the jury found that Google and its YouTube subsidiary directly infringed all six asserted claims of VideoShare's U.S. Patent No. 10,362,341, according to the verdict form. The jury also rejected Google's argument that portions of the patent's claims are conventional, making it unpatentable. The jury said Google and YouTube must pay $25.9 million to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS