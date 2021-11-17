Crypto.com Buys Naming Rights To AEG's Staples Center

By Zachary Zagger (November 17, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Los Angeles' iconic Staples Center will be known as the Crypto.com Arena as soon as this Christmas in a blockbuster naming rights deal signed by the arenas' owner AEG and the Singaporean cryptocurrency exchange. AEG and Crypto.com announced the 20-year exclusive naming rights deal for the multipurpose, 20,000-seat arena Tuesday. A spokesman for AEG told Law360 the parties were not commenting on financial terms of the deal, but multiple reports pegged the transaction at $700 million, ranking it as one of the biggest such deals. The downtown Los Angeles arena opened in 1999 and is home to the Los Angeles Lakers...

