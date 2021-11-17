Apple Asks 9th Circ. To Pause Epic App Store Order

By Matthew Perlman (November 17, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. has asked the Ninth Circuit to pause a court order requiring the company to let app developers steer users to outside payment methods until the court resolves the Silicon Valley giant's appeal in the App Store case lodged by Epic Games Inc. Saying the requirement will "harm customers, developers, and Apple itself," the company filed a motion Tuesday seeking to stay a lower court injunction barring Apple rules that prevent app developers from sending users to payment methods other than Apple's in-app system. The injunction should be paused until after the court rules on the appeal or at least...

