SEC Faces Challenge To Extended Disgorgement Shot Clock

By Dean Seal (November 17, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recently expanded disgorgement power is being challenged by a defendant in a microcap fraud case who says the agency is improperly trying to seek disgorgement on claims that became time-barred years ago. Graham R. Taylor, a Canadian resident, said in a dismissal motion filed Tuesday that the securities regulator shouldn't be allowed to apply the new 10-year statute of limitations on disgorgement claims — extended from a five-year time bar — arising out of misconduct that allegedly happened years before the bill creating that extension was passed into law. The SEC contends that the language...

