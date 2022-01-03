Biggest Environmental Policy Actions To Watch In 2022

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- In 2022, the Biden administration will accelerate its efforts to achieve its environmental priorities by moving ahead with important regulations in a number of areas, from climate change and environmental justice to toxic chemicals. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is poised to come out with new regulations for air pollution from power plants and vehicles, as well as for a couple of different water quality issues. The White House has said it will issue new regulations for implementing the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Department of the Interior intends to promulgate new rules for species protection. The U.S. Securities and...

