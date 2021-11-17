R. Kelly Friend Gets 8 Years For Torching Car Tied To Victim

By Rachel Scharf (November 17, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- An associate of convicted sexual abuser R. Kelly was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for setting fire to a car in what Brooklyn federal prosecutors said was an attempt to intimidate one of the R&B singer's victims. U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly ordered a 96-month prison term for Michael Williams, 38, who pled guilty in April to one count of arson, prosecutors announced. The sentence is above Williams' calculated guidelines range of 60 to 63 months behind bars. Williams, a resident of Valdosta, Georgia, and a relative of R. Kelly's former publicist, was charged in August 2020 with torching...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS