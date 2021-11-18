Fortune Writer Claims Holmes Duped Him As DOJ Wraps Case

By Dorothy Atkins (November 18, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors' criminal fraud case-in-chief against Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes neared its end Thursday with Fortune Magazine writer Roger Parloff testifying that Holmes falsely told him during a 2014 interview that the blood-testing startup wasn't using third-party devices to run tests. During his direct examination, freelance journalist Parloff testified that as he was reporting for his magazine cover story on Holmes in 2014, he asked her if Theranos used non-Theranos devices to run blood tests. She replied, "Nuh-uh," he said. "It was a nonverbal response," Parloff said, adding that he asked her another similar question, and she replied the same way....

