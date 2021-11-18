FCC Requires Carriers To Allow Texting To Suicide Hotline

By Kelcee Griffis (November 18, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved several measures, including one requiring phone carriers to support texts to a three-digit suicide hotline number. The commission also granted a French satellite company permission to operate in the U.S. and moved to free up more spectrum for rural areas. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said during her agency's monthly meeting that making the forthcoming mental health hotline accessible via phone as well as text message will ensure it serves vulnerable populations. "We know that millions of us, but especially young people and those with disabilities, are more likely to text than call when they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS