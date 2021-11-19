MTA Escapes In-House Lawyer's Race, Sex Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (November 19, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's bid to dismiss a Black in-house attorney's discrimination lawsuit claiming a white supervisor assaulted her during an arbitration hearing, finding she didn't connect the mistreatment to her race or gender. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's bid to dismiss a Black in-house attorney's discrimination lawsuit claiming a white supervisor assaulted her during an arbitration hearing was granted by a New York federal judge, finding she didn't connect the mistreatment to her race or gender. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) In a Thursday memorandum opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni held that Kellie Walker...

