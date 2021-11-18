2 Iranians Charged Over Alleged 2020 Election Hacking Plot

By Jack Queen (November 18, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- Two suspected Iranian hackers sought to undermine last year's presidential election by threatening voters, spreading lies about fraudulent ballots and seeking access to nearly a dozen state voting systems, according to an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Thursday. Seyyed Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, tried to break into at least 11 state election websites and successfully accessed information on roughly 100,000 voters from one of them, prosecutors said. The pair also gained access to a media outlet's network but were prevented from breaking in because the unnamed company alerted the FBI, according to the government. In October, Kazemi and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS