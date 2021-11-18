Instagram Faces Multistate Probe Into Engagement With Kids

By Allison Grande (November 18, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- Top law enforcement officers from California, New Jersey, Florida and several other states launched a coordinated probe Thursday into how Instagram presents and promotes its social media app to children and young adults, amid mounting scrutiny over the physical and mental impact that these platforms have on their youngest users. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and New Jersey acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, who are part of a bipartisan coalition of eight states leading the investigation, said that the probe is intended to focus on the techniques that Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms Inc., which until recently was known as Facebook...

