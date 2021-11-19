Investors Move To Seize India's US Assets In $1.3B Fight

By Victoria McKenzie (November 19, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- Investors in a satellite communications company have urged a federal judge to issue an order allowing them to register a $1.29 billion award enforcement nationwide, so they can begin seizing the U.S. assets of India's state-owned space corporation. In a motion filed Thursday in Washington federal court, the Devas Multimedia Ltd. shareholders who have intervened in the case said nationwide registration of the 2020 award enforcement is "crucial" to their ability to collect on the state-owned Antrix Corp, "in light of Antrix's decade-long refusal to pay a cent for its breach of contract and Antrix's continued foot-dragging in post-judgment discovery."...

