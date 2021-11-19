Buffalo Wild Wings Can't Use Tip Credit For Wages, Suit Says

By Morgan Conley (November 19, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A former Buffalo Wild Wings waitress sued the restaurant chain in Georgia federal court alleging that it can't use a tip-credit provision under federal labor law to avoid its minimum wage obligations and that it underpays tipped workers by forcing them to do untipped work and buy their own uniforms. Joanne DePalo launched a proposed class and collective action Thursday against Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. alleging that she and other employees nationwide weren't fairly compensated by the worldwide restaurant chain. DePalo, who worked as a waitress at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Centereach, New York, for six years, seeks to represent...

