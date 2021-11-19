Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing, Southwest Can Pause 737 Max RICO Class Action

By Linda Chiem (November 19, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday paused litigation alleging Boeing and Southwest colluded to bolster public confidence in faulty 737 Max 8 jets and inflate ticket prices as the companies pursue an immediate Fifth Circuit appeal challenging a recent order certifying classes potentially totaling millions of customers.

U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant partly granted a motion from The Boeing Co. and Southwest Airlines Co. to stay the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case while they seek an interlocutory appeal to unravel the judge's September order certifying four classes to go to trial collectively over damages.

Friday's ruling hits pause only...

