Boeing, Southwest Can Pause 737 Max RICO Class Action

By Linda Chiem (November 19, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday paused litigation alleging Boeing and Southwest colluded to bolster public confidence in faulty 737 Max 8 jets and inflate ticket prices as the companies pursue an immediate Fifth Circuit appeal challenging a recent order certifying classes potentially totaling millions of customers. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant partly granted a motion from The Boeing Co. and Southwest Airlines Co. to stay the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case while they seek an interlocutory appeal to unravel the judge's September order certifying four classes to go to trial collectively over damages. Friday's ruling hits pause only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS