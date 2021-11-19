World Cup Evidence Isn't Fit For FIFA Bribe Trial, Court Told

By Rachel Scharf (November 19, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- An Argentine sports marketer gearing up for trial in the FIFA corruption probe urged a Brooklyn federal judge Friday to bar prosecutors from introducing evidence that a former Fox Sports executive allegedly tried to pay bribes for World Cup broadcasting rights. Full Play Group is scheduled to face trial in May alongside ex-Fox employees Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez on charges that they bribed top brass at CONMEBOL, the South American soccer confederation, for the rights to broadcast soccer tournaments including the Copa Libertadores, Copa América and World Cup Qualifiers. Federal prosecutors asked on Oct. 22 to introduce at trial evidence...

