Delta Can't Escape Claims In Jet Fuel Dump Suit

By Mike Curley (November 19, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge won't let Delta Air Lines Inc. escape claims from Los Angeles residents alleging they were harmed when a jet dumped 15,000 gallons of fuel on their homes, rejecting arguments that some claims are preempted. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt partially denied and partially granted a bid by Delta to escape the consolidated suit, allowing claims for trespass, nuisance, strict liability and battery to go forward. Those claims, the judge wrote, are not expressly preempted the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 — the sweeping federal law that sets aviation safety standards and...

