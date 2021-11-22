Tesla Must Face Trafficking Claims Related To Contractor

By Dave Simpson (November 22, 2021, 11:22 PM EST) -- Tesla must face a putative class's trafficking claims that it benefited from alleged forced labor by its Slovenian contractor, which is accused of threatening workers with violence if they didn't continue to work in dangerous conditions, a California federal judge ruled Saturday. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh said that the construction workers in California adequately alleged their Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act claims but dismissed their wage claims, finding that they were levied too late. The workers successfully claimed that Tesla and its contractor, Eisenmann Corp., knew or should have known that subcontractor ISM Vuzem DOO coerced its workers into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS