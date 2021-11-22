Holmes Testifies She Thought Theranos Could Do 'Any Test'

By Dorothy Atkins (November 22, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes returned to the stand Monday in her criminal fraud trial, testifying before a packed courtroom that she thought Theranos' blood-testing devices could perform "any blood test" based on a presentation by the startup's former chief scientist in 2010, three years before his death. The 37-year-old former executive's testimony came at the end of a short day of examination in her months-long criminal fraud trial that began Sept. 8 over the government's 2018 charges that she and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani — who also served at Theranos as president and chief operating officer and was Holmes' former romantic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS