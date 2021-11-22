DoorDash Settles San Francisco Wage Probe For $5.3M

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 22, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- DoorDash will pay $5.3 million to about 4,500 drivers, the San Francisco city attorney announced Monday, ending an investigation that started over claims that the food delivery giant misclassified workers as independent contractors and used tips to subsidize their base pay. DoorDash's deal will distribute $5.1 million directly to workers who made deliveries between 2016 and 2020, according to an announcement by the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement. (AP Photo) City Attorney David Chiu said the deal will end the investigation the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement started two years ago over allegations that DoorDash Inc. misclassified...

