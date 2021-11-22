Deion Sanders' $2.9M Defamation Win Is Tossed On Appeal

By Max Jaeger (November 22, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- A nearly $3 million award slipped through former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders' hands on Friday, when a Texas appeals court tossed his quick win in a defamation suit against his ex-wife Pilar Sanders, finding there were still factual disputes a jury needs to sort out. The Hall of Famer sued Pilar in 2014, claiming allegations that he physically abused her and their children cost him millions in diminished salary as an NFL Network commentator, and caused him to lose a reality TV deal with the Oprah Network and product endorsements with GMC and the Van Heusen shirt company. The trial court,...

