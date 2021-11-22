Tinder Founder Says Ex-Match CEO Strong-Armed Him At Trial

By Stewart Bishop (November 22, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- Tinder founder Sean Rad accused former Match Group CEO Greg Blatt of grabbing and intimidating him Monday during a break in the ongoing trial over whether Match and IAC/InterActiveCorp. purposely tanked a valuation of the popular dating app, although Blatt said the contact was innocuous. A Tinder founder on Monday accused a former Match Group CEO of attempting to intimidate him during a break from trial. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal) The purported altercation came to light Monday morning, after an attorney for the Tinder founders, Joshua Dubin, told New York Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen outside the presence of the jury that...

