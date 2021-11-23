NBA Team's Insurer Says Ruling Dooms Virus Coverage Bid

By Ivan Moreno (November 23, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- Factory Mutual has urged a California federal judge to dismiss the Sacramento Kings' lawsuit demanding coverage for pandemic-related losses, arguing for the same conclusion a state appellate court reached recently against a hotel making a similar claim. Factory Mutual said Monday that California's Fourth District Court of Appeal's decision last week, the first from a Golden State appellate court on pandemic coverage, "specifically resolves legal issues central to the instant case." "The insured alleged, similar to the present case, that it had suffered damage because government orders required it to cease operations and because the coronavirus was present on the premises,"...

