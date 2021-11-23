United Workers Can't Halt Vax Mandate Amid 5th Circ. Appeal

By Linda Chiem (November 23, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday refused to block United Airlines Inc. from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a group of employees pursue a Fifth Circuit appeal in their proposed class action alleging that United's "calloused" refusal to accommodate employees' religious or medical exemptions violates federal law. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman promptly rejected the employees' motion for an injunction pending appeal, which was filed earlier Tuesday, saying the employees still haven't proven they would be irreparably harmed if United enforced its COVID-19 vaccine mandate while this litigation works its way through the courts. "The court twice considered plaintiffs'...

