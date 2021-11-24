Tribes Fight Juul's Dismissal Bid For E-Cigs Suits

By Victoria McKenzie (November 24, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- Tribes in Michigan and New York fired back at attempts by Juul Labs Inc. and Altria Group to escape liability in two bellwether suits against the e-cigarette enterprise for allegedly targeting tribal communities in their schemes to defraud the public. In response to five separate motions to dismiss, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe told a California federal judge Monday that their injury allegations were sufficient to establish racketeering and negligence claims, and they called Altria out for trying to "relitigate" arguments already rejected by the court. As a result of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS