Despite Jury Win, Opioid Attys Predict 'A Long Way To Go'

By Emily Field and Jeff Overley (November 23, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- A jury's landmark finding that major pharmacy chains fueled the opioid crisis in Ohio was a badly needed win for governments in nationwide opioid litigation, but experts cautioned that a gauntlet of appeals awaits — something that plaintiffs attorneys themselves immediately acknowledged. CVS, Walmart and Walgreens fueled the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties, a federal jury found Tuesday. (AP Photo) The verdict found that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart "engaged in intentional and/or illegal conduct [that] was a substantial factor in producing" the opioid crisis in the northeastern Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull. At a news conference following the verdict,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS