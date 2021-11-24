Mass. Builders Ask 1st Circ. To Clip $5.5M Notre Dame Award

By Charlie Innis (November 24, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Two Massachusetts developers have urged the First Circuit to nearly halve a $5.5 million arbitration judgment awarded to the University of Notre Dame following allegations of botched student housing renovations in London, saying the school waited too long to claim a significant chunk of that amount. After a Massachusetts federal judge upheld seven damages awards in July totaling $5.5 million, TJAC Waterloo LLC and ZVI Construction Co. LLC told the First Circuit that the school had missed its statutory deadline for seeking court confirmation of one of the awards amounting to $2.37 million. The companies also asked the First Circuit to...

