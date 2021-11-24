Brookfield Lends $107M For New Jersey Logistics Project

By Andrew McIntyre (November 24, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- Brookfield has lent $107.4 million to a venture of Lincoln Equities Group and investment firm PCCP for a New Jersey logistics property, according to an announcement on Wednesday from borrower-side broker Cushman & Wakefield. The loan is for building 100 of the Bayonne Logistics Center, which is located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The borrower venture recently bought the property and plans to build a 332,640-square-foot complex there. "This financing represented a compelling opportunity for lenders, given the location and strength of the industrial market in the port region," Cushman & Wakefield's John Alascio said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are thrilled...

