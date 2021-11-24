USAA Wants Totaled-Car Class Suit Tossed Over Bankruptcy

By Eli Flesch (November 24, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- Insurance carrier United Services Automobile Association told a Georgia federal court Wednesday that a class action against it seeking coverage for the full amount of a tax on replacement cars should be tossed because the lead plaintiff filed for bankruptcy. Jahazel Black's filing for Chapter 7 protection in September forfeited her legal interest in the case, USAA said. The right to pursue a claim would now rest with the trustee of the bankruptcy estate, USAA argued, trying to shake just one class action Georgia insurers have faced over the state's Title Ad Valorem Tax, or TAVT. "Plaintiff's failure to list this...

