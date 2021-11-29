9th Circ. Nixes Tribe Members' Highway Project Claims

By Andrew Westney (November 29, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has tossed an appeal by Oregon tribal members who sued the government after a site sacred to them was destroyed to make room for a highway, saying the federal agencies they sued can't offer the relief they seek. Members of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and others had sued the U.S. Department of Transportation, its Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Department of the Interior and other federal agencies after a 2008 highway widening project leveled a rock cluster that held religious significance for them. A Ninth Circuit panel...

