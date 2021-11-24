Mattel, Investors Cut $98M Deal To End Tax Misstatement Row

By Craig Clough (November 24, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A class of investors accusing Mattel and PwC of misleading them by making a $109 million income tax expense understatement and conspiring to conceal the error urged a California federal judge Wednesday to grant preliminary approval of a $98 million settlement deal. In an unopposed motion, the class said that the deal calls for up to 25% of the settlement amount to go toward attorney fees, plus litigation expenses up to $1.5 million, saying the settlement is reasonable when the range of potential recoveries is considered. "Because the proposed $98 million settlement represents an excellent recovery for the class given the...

