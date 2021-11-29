Chancery Nixes New Doc Demands In McDonald's Exec Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (November 29, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Citing court decisions that set basic principles and limits for stockholder pre-suit document demands, a Delaware vice chancellor on Monday rejected a McDonald's Corp. stockholder bid for a deeper probe into two top officers' alleged misconduct by delving into the company's books and records. In a post-trial teleconference bench ruling, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III rejected all six categories of document requests filed by a pension fund, an institutional investor and an individual stockholder. Attorneys for the three tied their demands to intertwined complaints against former CEO Steve Easterbrook and former global human relations chief David Fairhurst. The vice chancellor already has approved consolidation of two stockholder derivative...

