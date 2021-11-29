Deutsche Telekom Warns Against Pausing $132M Air India Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (November 29, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- A German telecommunications company has urged a New York court against slowing litigation seeking to force Air India to pay a $132 million arbitral award, saying the case needs to proceed before a privatization deal puts the airline's assets beyond its creditors' reach. Deutsche Telekom AG pointed out that Air India Ltd.'s sale to a Tata Sons affiliate is set to be completed in the coming weeks. That timeline, the company argued Friday, underscores the need to complete discovery on a number of issues that affect the litigation, including Air India's relationship with the Indian government and the terms of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS