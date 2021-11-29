Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maxwell Is Being Blamed For Epstein's Conduct, Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop (November 29, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- An attorney for former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell laid out the contours of the defense in her sex trafficking trial Monday, telling a Manhattan federal jury that Maxwell is being scapegoated for the late financier's purported misconduct and suggesting that accusers' memories are faulty.

In opening arguments, Maxwell attorney Bobbi Sternheim said her client is a convenient stand-in for Epstein, whom Sternheim referred to as "the elephant in the room."

"She is a target, a bull's-eye of anger for women who were, or otherwise believed, they were victimized by Epstein," Sternheim told the jury.

Maxwell is facing sex trafficking and...

