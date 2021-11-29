Maxwell Is Being Blamed For Epstein's Conduct, Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop (November 29, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- An attorney for former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell laid out the contours of the defense in her sex trafficking trial Monday, telling a Manhattan federal jury that Maxwell is being scapegoated for the late financier's purported misconduct and suggesting that accusers' memories are faulty. In opening arguments, Maxwell attorney Bobbi Sternheim said her client is a convenient stand-in for Epstein, whom Sternheim referred to as "the elephant in the room." "She is a target, a bull's-eye of anger for women who were, or otherwise believed, they were victimized by Epstein," Sternheim told the jury. Maxwell is facing sex trafficking and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS