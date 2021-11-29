Lululemon, Peloton To Work Out Sportswear IP Fight In Court

By Hailey Konnath (November 29, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- Athletic apparel maker Lululemon on Monday accused Peloton in California federal court of selling leggings and sports bras that infringe its patented designs, suing just days after the exercise equipment company filed its own suit in New York asking for a finding that it hadn't infringed any of Lululemon's patents. According to Monday's complaint, for years, Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. operated under a co-branding agreement under which Lululemon supplied Peloton with some of its apparel. With Lululemon's permission, Peloton applied its own trademarks to the apparel alongside Lululemon's logo and resold the clothing through its retail outlets,...

