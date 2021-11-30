Starbucks Hit With Age Bias Suit Over Management Hires

By Joyce Hanson (November 30, 2021, 9:00 PM EST) -- Starbucks has been slapped with an age discrimination lawsuit by a former manager who claims in his proposed class and collective action in Georgia federal court that the coffee chain systematically favors younger applicants at the expense of their older counterparts. Ex-store manager Markel Oden, currently 59 years old, said in his Monday complaint that he was overlooked for a promotion to a district manager position and then fired without warning despite his successful five-year track record with the company, adding that many of Starbucks' stores routinely engage in age discrimination when making hiring decisions for store management positions. "Over the...

