Real Estate Rumors: Black Lion, Sonder, City National Bank

By Andrew McIntyre (November 30, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- American Commercial Realty Corp. and Investment Capital Partners have purchased a North Palm Beach, Florida, office and retail center for $36.2 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 45,068 square feet of office space and 75,406 square feet of retail space at 1201 U.S. Highway 1, and the seller is California-based Black Lion Investment Group, according to the report. Sonder has reached a deal to lease a planned new hotel in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the deal. The company is leasing 25 West 34th St., a...

