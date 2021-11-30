App Makers Join Epic's Bid To Enforce 'Vital' App Store Order

By Allison Grande (November 30, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- App developers including Tile and Match Group are backing Epic Games' call for the Ninth Circuit to force Apple to immediately comply with a federal court order to let app makers steer users to payment methods outside of Apple's system, arguing that the directive is a "vital cure" for Apple's "extremely harmful and anticompetitive" conduct. In an amicus brief filed Monday, mobile app makers Tile, Match Group Inc., Basecamp and Knitrino, along with The Coalition for App Fairness — a nonprofit organization that advocates for fair competition in the app market and to which the four developers belong — sought to provide their perspective on the...

