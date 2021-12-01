Juul Wins Permanent Trim Of MDL Suit Claims

By Joyce Hanson (December 1, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A California federal court has permanently tossed a number of individual plaintiffs from a multidistrict litigation against Juul Labs Inc. and Altria Group, after Juul convinced the judge that the individuals failed to submit substantially complete fact sheets in the case. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Monday granted the electronic cigarette enterprise's motions to convert his earlier orders of dismissal without prejudice for the 19 individuals to an order of dismissal with prejudice. In his single-paragraph decision, Judge Orrick said Juul showed "good cause" for him to grant the motion and dismiss the plaintiffs' complaints. "The court should dismiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS